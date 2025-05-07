Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Stock Holdings Increased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 97.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:PBH opened at $80.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $90.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.15 and a 200-day moving average of $81.11.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $151,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,130. The trade was a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.