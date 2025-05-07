Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 13,716 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,716 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of Eastern Bankshares worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 836.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastern Bankshares

In related news, CFO R David Rosato acquired 10,000 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,000. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Down 0.9 %

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

