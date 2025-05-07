Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 1,374 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth $630,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,027,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lancaster Colony

In other Lancaster Colony news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $3,250,230.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,447,386.36. The trade was a 23.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LANC shares. Stephens cut their target price on Lancaster Colony from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lancaster Colony from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.50.

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LANC opened at $161.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.50. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $156.14 and a 12-month high of $202.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.48.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $457.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

