Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 1,689 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dorman Products by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 13,487 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorman Products

In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $96,741.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,779.72. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Dorman Products Trading Up 7.0 %

Dorman Products stock opened at $122.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.05 and a 52 week high of $146.60.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $507.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.09 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

