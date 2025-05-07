Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 1,964 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of PJT Partners worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 385.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PJT opened at $142.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.76. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.74 and a 12-month high of $190.28.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PJT Partners

In related news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.74, for a total transaction of $708,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,301.12. The trade was a 68.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PJT. Citizens Jmp lowered PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

About PJT Partners

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Read More

