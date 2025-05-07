Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 5,256 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Acadia Healthcare worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,126,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,258,000 after buying an additional 454,044 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 713.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 97,235 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $14,097,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 273.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 105,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 77,027 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $44.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $82.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.00.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

