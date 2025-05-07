Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 5,495 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,793,000 after acquiring an additional 58,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,988,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,090 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,056,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,168,000 after purchasing an additional 137,074 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 481.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,956,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,256 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,631,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,562,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc bought 80,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,903.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,255,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,304,722.66. This trade represents a 0.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 1,503,973 shares of company stock valued at $26,617,312 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

VSCO stock opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $48.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Featured Articles

