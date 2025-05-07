Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 596 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $12,197,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 395,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,306,000 after buying an additional 67,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $7,427,000. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 486,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,465,000 after acquiring an additional 46,968 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 601,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,722,000 after acquiring an additional 27,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on HURN shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 0.6 %

HURN opened at $149.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.37. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.87 and a 1-year high of $153.85. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.52. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $404.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total value of $66,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,898,114.23. This trade represents a 0.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 8,642 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.92, for a total transaction of $1,278,324.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,881,438.96. This represents a 10.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,239 shares of company stock worth $11,168,801 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

