Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 6,519 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of California Resources worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in California Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of California Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in California Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of California Resources from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on California Resources from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, California Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other California Resources news, Director James N. Chapman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $78,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,601.90. This trade represents a 4.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

California Resources Price Performance

California Resources stock opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.95. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $30.97 and a 1 year high of $60.41.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.14 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 17.43%. California Resources’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.71%.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

