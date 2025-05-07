Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,910 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Mirion Technologies worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MIR. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 3,248.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:MIR opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.21 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $18.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.34 million. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MIR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

