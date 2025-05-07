Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.05% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Massar Capital Management LP bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 426.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 104,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.70. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $117.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28 and a beta of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $157.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $76.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 421 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $25,504.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,765.22. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $149,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,678 shares of company stock worth $19,951,609 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

