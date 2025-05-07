Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Capital One Financial lowered Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, Director Bahram Akradi purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,662,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,586,308.48. This trade represents a 2.47 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,189 shares in the company, valued at $6,215,673.72. The trade was a 0.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 0.9 %

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.26. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $44.31.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $602.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Northern Oil and Gas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

