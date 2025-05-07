Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 1,337 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.16% of Ultra Clean worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average is $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.22 million, a P/E ratio of 240.41, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.09.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $518.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.13 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.29 per share, with a total value of $242,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,190. This represents a 1,000.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bill Bentinck acquired 3,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 60,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,693.15. This represents a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

