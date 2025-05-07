Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 24,466 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 264,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,466 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 120,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NWL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Newell Brands from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NWL stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.46%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

