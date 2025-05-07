Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 2,993 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Franklin Electric worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 11,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 168.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FELE. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Franklin Electric from $111.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $99,117.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,281.14. The trade was a 11.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $86.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.84. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.87 and a twelve month high of $111.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $455.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

About Franklin Electric

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

