Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 3,235 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 404.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

MDY stock opened at $531.07 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $458.82 and a one year high of $624.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $523.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $564.60.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

