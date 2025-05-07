Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys New Shares in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 64,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.99% of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $596,000. 1.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAGG opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average of $42.35. T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF has a one year low of $41.32 and a one year high of $44.66. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1399 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (TAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The ETF currently has 37.94m in AUM and 445 holdings. TAGG is an actively-managed fund that holds a wide array of USD-denominated investment-grade bonds with broad maturities.

