Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in BlueLinx by 352.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $519.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.99. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.55 and a 1 year high of $134.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.66 million. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.80%.

BXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $119.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on BlueLinx from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BXC

About BlueLinx

(Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.