Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,424 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of RXO worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RXO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth about $1,588,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RXO by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,145,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,138,000 after buying an additional 76,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of RXO by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,715,000 after buying an additional 303,224 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RXO by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 849,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,248,000 after buying an additional 88,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO Stock Performance

Shares of RXO stock opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. RXO, Inc. has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $32.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. RXO had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. Research analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on RXO from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of RXO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on RXO in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

RXO Company Profile

(Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

