Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.25 Million Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,400 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.09% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 729.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 158.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $30.28.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $144.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $294,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,939.24. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PPBI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

