Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.24% of Saul Centers worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BFS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Saul Centers during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 17,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers Stock Performance

NYSE BFS opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $797.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Saul Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.59 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.18.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

Saul Centers ( NYSE:BFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $67.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.94 million. Saul Centers had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Saul Centers, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

