Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.30 Million Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 19,485 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 42,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $3,675,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,835,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,940,000 after purchasing an additional 332,928 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $315.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In other news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $88,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,487.80. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.83.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

