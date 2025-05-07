Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,032 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.10% of First Merchants worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth $1,453,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,028,000 after acquiring an additional 197,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Stock Performance

Shares of FRME opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average of $40.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $30.55 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.02.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $160.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.23 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 18.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on FRME shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on First Merchants from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on First Merchants from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

