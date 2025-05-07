Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 862.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,406 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Klaviyo were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new position in Klaviyo in the fourth quarter valued at $883,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 369.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 57,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Klaviyo by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 945,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,999,000 after acquiring an additional 197,283 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Klaviyo Stock Performance
Shares of Klaviyo stock opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -175.99 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $37.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on KVYO. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.79.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,726,355.42. This represents a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $188,219.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 447,310 shares in the company, valued at $11,925,284.60. The trade was a 1.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,073,770 shares of company stock valued at $67,259,606 over the last 90 days. 53.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Klaviyo
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.
