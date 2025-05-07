Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bread Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bread Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bread Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.
Bread Financial Trading Down 0.5 %
BFH opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Bread Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Bread Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 14.92%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.
Bread Financial Profile
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
