Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Westlake were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth $505,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WLK. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Westlake from $125.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Westlake in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.77.

Westlake Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WLK stock opened at $78.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.09 and a 200-day moving average of $112.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 111.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $77.23 and a 12 month high of $161.31.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 70.47%.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

