Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.62 Million Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 366.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 347.2% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

DXC Technology stock opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

