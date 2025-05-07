Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Silgan were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 1,229.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

In other news, CEO Adam J. Greenlee sold 125,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $6,841,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,441,880.36. The trade was a 35.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $1,064,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,133 shares in the company, valued at $8,096,518.26. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Silgan from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Silgan from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Silgan from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Silgan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.78.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

