Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.09% of Otter Tail worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Otter Tail by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 359.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 55,210 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Otter Tail by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,618,000 after buying an additional 27,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Otter Tail by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Otter Tail Price Performance
Shares of OTTR stock opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $100.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Otter Tail Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 29.29%.
Otter Tail Company Profile
Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Otter Tail
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Mid-Cap Medical Stocks Outperforming the Market
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- The Top-Ranked Insider Buys From April by Market Cap
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Is Eli Lilly a Buy After Weak Earnings and CVS-Novo Partnership?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.