Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $55,368.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 141,765 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,420.85. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 6,012 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $350,259.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,268,564.90. The trade was a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,615. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 87.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.31. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $79.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.82.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 147.37%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

