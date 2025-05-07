Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.76 Million Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,867 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,284 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.09% of WSFS Financial worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 309.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,674,000 after buying an additional 1,276,078 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 782,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,347,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,775,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $18,167,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.65.

WSFS Financial Increases Dividend

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $256.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

Insider Transactions at WSFS Financial

In related news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $397,384.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,780 shares in the company, valued at $7,881,456. This represents a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

