Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,441 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,662,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,066,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,838,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,638,000 after buying an additional 1,272,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Associated Banc by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,997,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,742,000 after buying an additional 933,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $172,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,021.45. The trade was a 12.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $71,004.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,897.35. This represents a 4.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $28.18.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $348.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.98%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

