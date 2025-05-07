Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Axos Financial worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,711,000 after acquiring an additional 32,095 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 32.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 35,087 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,604,000 after buying an additional 17,201 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $9,849,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,482.50. This trade represents a 41.38 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AX opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $88.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $432.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Axos Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

