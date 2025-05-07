Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,172 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,312 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,776,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,952,000 after purchasing an additional 31,634 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,183,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,552,000 after acquiring an additional 349,339 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 743,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,561,000 after acquiring an additional 85,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after acquiring an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $701.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.67. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.45 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 14.45%. Analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.