Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of Insperity worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,513,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,587,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Insperity by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,074,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,299,000 after acquiring an additional 377,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insperity by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,008,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,686,000 after acquiring an additional 167,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Insperity by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 139,497 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $2,108,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,812,762.88. This trade represents a 5.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $508,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,143,618.68. This represents a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of NSP opened at $65.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.69. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $106.69.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 72.22%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSP. StockNews.com cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Insperity from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

Insperity Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also

