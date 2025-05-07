Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Avista were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Avista by 2,474.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avista by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 296.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avista by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 309.3% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Avista Stock Down 0.3 %

Avista stock opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.38.

Avista Announces Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Avista had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.48 million. Analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $89,047.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,886.25. The trade was a 15.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Avista

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

