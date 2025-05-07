Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,562 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in BankUnited by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 22,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,663,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BKU. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on BankUnited from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BankUnited from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on BankUnited from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.55.

BankUnited Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.15. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.29.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $255.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.35 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

In related news, Director Sanjiv Sobti purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $32,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,103.06. The trade was a 4.81 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,234 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $113,772.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $430,955. This trade represents a 20.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

