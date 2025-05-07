Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 10,335 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REZI. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,982,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,996,000 after purchasing an additional 88,273 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of REZI stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.13. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.69%. Analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

