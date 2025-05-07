Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 2,578 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of ICU Medical worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 813.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICUI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $209.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $97.00 price target on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICU Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

ICU Medical Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $134.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.97 and a 1-year high of $196.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.97.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

