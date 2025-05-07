Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 4,042 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Cogent Communications by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $55.09 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.16. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $252.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.49 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%. Research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is -93.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Insider Activity

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $103,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,325.12. This trade represents a 12.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $353,094.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,422,180. The trade was a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,681 shares of company stock worth $840,878 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

