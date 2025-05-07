Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 4,768 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of Terex worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Terex during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $219,601.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,266.25. This represents a 12.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andra Rush bought 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,463.68. The trade was a 6.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Terex from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Terex

Terex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.03. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $31.53 and a 1-year high of $68.08.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. Terex had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Terex’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

Terex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.