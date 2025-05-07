Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 6,629 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,287 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,961,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,186,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after purchasing an additional 328,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth $7,827,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 713.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 265,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,149,000 after buying an additional 233,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 447,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after buying an additional 221,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FFBC. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

FFBC opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $31.18.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $201.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.80 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.83%.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bancorp.

In other news, insider James R. Shank sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $189,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,633.72. This trade represents a 40.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

