Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 7,214 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 362,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,626,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Insider Activity at Sweetgreen

In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $288,774.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 344,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,093,373.65. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rossann Williams sold 4,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $118,452.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,280.80. This trade represents a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,852 shares of company stock worth $871,417. 21.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sweetgreen Stock Down 8.5 %

Sweetgreen stock opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.86. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $45.12. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 2.31.

Sweetgreen Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

