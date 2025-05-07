Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases New Shares in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,279,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.24% of Tuya at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TUYA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Tuya by 497.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,144,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 1,784,940 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tuya by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,530,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 896,605 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tuya by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,204,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 21,424 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tuya by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 434,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 163,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCEP Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tuya in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,000. 11.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TUYA stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -77.17 and a beta of 0.46. Tuya Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.63.

Tuya ( NYSE:TUYA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Tuya had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.0608 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Tuya’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

