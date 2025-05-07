Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 291,859 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,859 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.09% of Atkore worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Atkore by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Atkore by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Atkore by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,400. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATKR. Loop Capital lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Atkore from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Atkore from $78.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Atkore Stock Down 2.1 %

Atkore stock opened at $65.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.10. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.69.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.52. Atkore had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $701.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. Atkore’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Atkore’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.78%.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

