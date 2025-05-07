Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,927 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,983 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.10% of Bank of Hawaii worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 163,503 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 44,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth about $27,495,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

In related news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $109,279.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at $426,138.30. This represents a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $82.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $169.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.65 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.65%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

