Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,340 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,934,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,761,000 after purchasing an additional 44,692 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,110,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $4,632,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,559,000 after purchasing an additional 29,759 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 342.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 28,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

CPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.67.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $133.24 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $136.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.37 and a 200 day moving average of $125.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.84 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

