Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 40,288 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,288 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,252,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 231,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 23.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $106.71 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.82 and a twelve month high of $160.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.38 and its 200-day moving average is $120.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.36.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.
In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 546 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $57,029.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,989.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $149,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,514.45. This trade represents a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.
