Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 80,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hovde Group raised shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.48. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $35.38.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 45.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Community Banks

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 31,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $1,072,017.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,104.96. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sally Pope Davis bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.19 per share, with a total value of $50,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,012.16. The trade was a 122.95 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.