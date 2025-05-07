Promising Cryptocurrency Stocks To Consider – May 4th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Cellebrite DI, HIVE Digital Technologies, Bit Origin, Bitfarms, and AGM Group are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models are closely tied to the crypto ecosystem—such as blockchain developers, mining operations, exchange platforms or firms holding significant digital-asset reserves. By owning these stocks, investors can gain indirect exposure to the performance of cryptocurrencies without buying tokens directly, though they remain subject to both traditional equity market risks and the high volatility of the digital-asset space. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $48.59. 59,084,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,809,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $66.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.66.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $10.97. 4,382,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,608,784. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Shares of CLBT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.14. 762,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,025. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.44. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIVE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,706,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,309,089. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $305.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.41.

Bit Origin (BTOG)

Shares of NASDAQ:BTOG traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 63,608,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,233,043. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Bit Origin has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Bitfarms stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,678,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,448,126. The company has a market cap of $549.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 3.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. Bitfarms has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

AGM Group (AGMH)

AGM Group Holdings Inc. operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

Shares of AGM Group stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 33,201,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,614,245. AGM Group has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.

